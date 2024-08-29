PETALING JAYA: A 31-year-old foreign man has been arrested for allegedly attacking his housemates with a knife and wooden sticks during an argument at their shared residence in Pandan Indah, Kuala Lumpur.

According to New Straits Times, the incident left two victims, aged 18 and 28, injured, and are currently receiving treatment at Ampang Hospital.

Ampang Jaya district deputy police chief Superintendent Nazruel Ekram Abu Saare said the initial investigations suggest the suspect had been frequently scolded by his housemates, leading to ongoing conflicts over family issues.

The suspect was apprehended at the scene an hour after the altercation, with the police seizing a knife, two wooden sticks, and two pieces of clothing as evidence.

The suspect tested negative for drugs and has been remanded until September 4.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment if convicted.