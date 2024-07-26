Foreign representatives visit ESSZone to experience Sabah’s beauty

TAWAU: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail warmly welcomed 10 foreign representatives, who accepted an invitation to participate in the Home Minister’s briefing and security survey programme at the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), starting today.

He said that the two-day programme aims to provide delegates, from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Denmark, Japan, Germany, France, Canada, and Finland, with a first-hand experience of the safety measures in place along Sabah’s east coast, particularly within the ESSZone.

“I hope that this visit will enhance your understanding of the safety and security situation in the ESSZone. We will be visiting Mabul Island, Sipadan Island, and Kapalai Island (in Semporna), and I trust that this initiative will contribute to the prosperity of not only the ESSZone, but Sabah as a whole,” Saifuddin Nasution said in his welcoming speech.

He also expressed hope that, through this programme, the representatives would not only witness the region’s safety, but also appreciate its breathtaking scenery, taking back positive impressions to their home countries, and sharing the beauty of Sabah with their people.

Saifuddin Nasution also highlighted Sabah’s strategic position, which poses potential security concerns, such as invasion, kidnapping, piracy, smuggling, and human trafficking. However, he expressed full confidence in the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) to effectively address and manage these issues.

“We have recorded zero kidnapping incidents since Jan 15, 2020. On behalf of ESSCOM, we warmly encourage and invite outsiders to visit the Sabah east coast. Rest assured, security matters are our utmost priority,” he added.

Additionally, he noted that, following the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism sector on the Sabah east coast has experienced significant growth, with an increasing number of tourists, particularly from China, visiting the region.

“For us, tourists are invaluable assets. It is our duty to protect them from any threats and dangers. To demonstrate our commitment, ESSCOM, in collaboration with the Sabah government, is planning to introduce a smartphone application called ‘Friends of Sabah’,” he said.

“This initiative aims to ensure the safety of tourists and bolster their confidence in visiting tourism centres and resorts within the ESSZone. Developed by a local company at no financial cost to the government, the ‘Friends of Sabah’ application will be accessible to both foreign and local tourists,” he added.

Additionally, Saifuddin Nasution highlighted that ESSCOM serves as a valuable resource for investors seeking security-related advice for operations in the ESSZone.

As part of the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA), Sabah’s strategic geography positions it as a key economic growth hub. The state government has identified the east coast as a burgeoning economic zone, anticipating that the influx of people and businesses to Borneo will significantly stimulate local economic growth.

“The influx of people and companies to Borneo will catalyse economic growth in the state, and, according to the state government, domestic and international investors can explore this sub-region with a market of over 70 million users, and growing,” he said.