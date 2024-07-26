Married couple killed in Lipis crash

KUANTAN: A married couple was killed after the car they were riding in collided with a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle at KM350 of Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kota Bharu near the traffic lights of the Raub Central Spine Road (CSR), Batu 3, Lipis, last night.

Raub district police chief Supt Mohd Shahril Abdul Rahman said in the incident at about 10.20 pm, Muhamad Anasar Kamarozaman, 34, a school security guard, and his wife, Zalina Ali, 40, a shoe shop assistant, died at the scene.

He said the couple’s two children, who were also in the Proton Wira car at the time of the incident, as well as the 4WD vehicle’s driver, sustained injuries and were rushed to Raub Hospital for treatment.

“The initial investigation found that the crash occurred while the couple and their children were heading back to Dong from the Raub CSR exit.

“However, as they were proceeding after the traffic light turned green, the 4WD vehicle from the direction of Lipis heading to Raub suddenly collided with the right side of their car,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Shahril said the 4WD vehicle was believed to have run a red light, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.