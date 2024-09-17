Former BNM governor Tan Sri Ahmad Mohd Don dies at 77

JOHOR BAHRU: Former Bank Negara Malaysia governor Tan Sri Ahmad Mohd Don, 77, died at his family residence in Jalan Tengah, Stulang Bahru here early today.

His wife, Puan Sri Hamidah Mohamed, 57, said he passed away at around 1.55 am due to multiple organ failure.

She said Ahmad’s body was brought for prayers to Surau Darussalam in Kampung Stulang Bahru here at around 9 am.

“He passed away peacefully, and the family was with him.

“The funeral arrangements went smoothly, and he was laid to rest at the Muslim cemetery in Kampung Sungai Danga at around 11 am,“ she told Bernama when met here today.

Hamidah said her husband had faced various health issues, including heart problems, hypertension, and diabetes, and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for water in the lungs last year.

The late Ahmad was appointed as the fifth governor of Bank Negara Malaysia in May 1994, succeeding Tan Sri Jaffar Hussein, and served until August 1998,

With extensive experience in finance and banking, the father of seven also served as the chief executive officer of Maybank from 1991 to 1994 and had been the chairman of the Board of Directors of Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd since 2017.