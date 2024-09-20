Former Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Eddin Syazlee, passes away

SEREMBAN: Former Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith, passed away at 7.10 am today at his home in Bukit Chedang.

Negeri Sembilan Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, Mohamad Hanifah Abu Baker, said that the health of the 50-year-old PN state advisor had been deteriorating over the past five months and he had been receiving medical treatment.

“Datuk Eddin was brought home yesterday after receiving treatment at a private hospital here. We have been with his family since last night. His passing is a great loss for the PN state chapter.

“Our deepest condolences to the family of Datuk Eddin Syazlee. May his soul be blessed,” he told Bernama today, describing him as a seasoned politician who guided him in building a strong team.

The late Eddin Syazlee was also the former Kuala Pilah member of parliament and previously served as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and Deputy Minister of Public Works.

His remains will be taken to Masjid Chedang for prayers and later laid to rest at the Bandar Ainsdale Muslim cemetery.

He leaves behind his wife, Datin Dr. Nurul Azlin Ibrahim, two sons, and one daughter.