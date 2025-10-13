Penang household income rises to RM7,386, ranks fifth highest in Malaysia

GEORGE TOWN: Penang recorded the fifth-highest median monthly household gross income in Malaysia at RM7,386 according to the latest official survey.

The state’s average monthly household gross income stood at RM9,152 based on findings from the Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2024.

Department of Statistics Malaysia Penang revealed that 17.7% of households in the state earned below RM4,000 monthly.

Some 15.2% of Penang households fell within the RM2,000 to RM3,999 monthly income bracket.

Penang achieved the highest compound annual growth rate for median income at 6.4% from 2022 to 2024.

This growth rate surpassed the national median income growth rate of 5.1% during the same period.

The state’s overall poverty rate declined to 1.9% last year from 2.0% recorded in 2022.

This improvement reflects enhanced household wellbeing driven by government initiatives and continued economic investments.

Average monthly household consumption expenditure in Penang increased from RM5,322 in 2022 to RM5,850 in 2024.

The food and beverages group accounted for the largest share of household spending in the state.

Fish and other seafood constituted the highest proportion within food expenditure at 24.4%.

DOSM Penang shared these findings during the Penang DOSM Statistics Carnival 2025 in Bukit Mertajam.

Penang Deputy State Secretary Muhamad Ghopran Yeop Hamzah officiated the event yesterday.

The carnival aimed to raise public awareness about statistics’ importance in daily life and national development.

Various activities including treasure hunts, contests, blood donation drives, and exhibitions were organised.

Local artist performances and interactive quizzes also featured in the day-long programme. – Bernama