Tabung Haji presents RM1.9 million business zakat to Baitulmal Sarawak

KUCHING: Lembaga Tabung Haji has presented business zakat totalling RM1.9 million for the 2024 financial year to Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak of the Sarawak Islamic Religious Council.

This contribution will be distributed to eligible asnaf recipients throughout the state.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar stated that the contribution reflects TH’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring zakat funds are channelled effectively to those in need.

“We hope that more asnaf in Sarawak will benefit from this contribution,” he told reporters after the 14th World Zakat and Waqf Forum Annual Meeting and International Conference.

Mohd Na’im also announced that TH has channelled an additional RM1.2 million under its CSR allocation for Sarawak.

This additional funding supports student assistance, house construction, and various community support initiatives.

Programmes under the zakat wakalah initiative include the Iqra’ TH IPTA programme at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak with RM350,000 to assist asnaf students.

The Baiti programme allocates RM800,000 for constructing eight houses for selected asnaf families.

The Ehsan Raya initiative benefited 1,050 recipients with an allocation of RM105,000.

The zakat contribution was formally presented during a courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

This presentation was held in conjunction with the ongoing international conference.

This year’s conference theme focuses on innovative solutions for contemporary challenges in zakat and waqf.

It highlights the role of zakat and waqf as catalysts for socio-economic progress and digital transformation worldwide. – Bernama