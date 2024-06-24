Former lecturer among eight arrested for suspected Daesh links

PUTRAJAYA: A former lecturer was among eight individuals arrested by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for suspected involvement in extremism and radicalism linked to Daesh in simultaneous operations across four states on June 22 and 23.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the six men and two women, aged between 25 and 70, were detained in Kelantan, Johor, Penang and Selangor.

“Initial PDRM investigations into all the suspects also revealed threats against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the Prime Minister, dignitaries and senior PDRM officials.

“In addition, the eight suspects come from various occupational and economic backgrounds, including being unemployed, housewives and educated professionals,” he told a press conference here today.

He said all of them are being held for 28 days under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

Asked if the suspects were part of a network, Saifuddin Nasution said their commonality lies in sharing the same ideology.

“It’s one ideology, one belief stemming from the conviction that the country’s leadership is not based on the caliphate system, for example.

“... when such conditions are not met, they justify actions to challenge the government; that’s among the signs of their group’s beliefs,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution said elements of extremism, radicalism and violence are currently being detected, exploiting advancements in modern technology and using social media to spread dangerous ideologies.

“The Malaysian government remains firm that there will be no compromise with anyone inciting, perpetrating, supporting or sympathising with extremism, radicalism and violence in this country.

“The authorities will not hesitate to take the strongest enforcement actions against these groups,” he warned.

Saifuddin Nasution assured the public that they need not worry about the level of security and public order in Malaysia.

“This assurance is driven by the efficiency and competency of the PDRM in proactively countering threats of extremism, radicalism and violence, demonstrating the readiness and capability of the forces to confront any threat at all times,” he said.