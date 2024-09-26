MALAYSIAN drivers are known for their selfish parking antics.

We’ve come across incidents of double-parking, reserving a parking spot with a plastic chair to even the extent of ‘human parking’ which is standing in a parking space to reserve it for another car to park in.

Unfortunately, our horrible parking habits have now been called out from our neighbouring country.

TikTok user dingsim took to his TikTok account to share a video which has since gone viral of a Malaysian-registered vehicle parked illegally at the side of the road.

In the 24-second video, the white Toyota Vellfire was parked in a white box on the left side of the road, right in front of a traffic light.

A Thai police officer can then be seen attaching a clamp to one of the tyres of the Toyota Vellfire.

“Dear Malaysians, my country has laws,” said dingsiam in his video caption, smartly addressing Malaysian drivers that they are unable to park as they like in Thailand.

According to the parking rules in Thailand, there are special markings made on the curbsides, roads as well as lampposts to indicate whether or not you can park your cars there.

For curbsides that have red and white marking, it is a no parking zone.

The TikTok video has since garnered 347,000 views, 11,000 likes, and more than 400 comments from Malaysian netizens who criticised the Toyota Vellfire driver for parking without care for the country’s rules.

“I entered Thailand and someone told me not to park near the red and white line, or the tires will get clamped,” advised najwafarahana097.

A few netizens even apologised in the comment section to TikTok user dingsim for the Vellfire’s parking behaviour.

“Sorry neighbour, plate number P is always a problem,” said Ryan Itamio.

“He thinks this is his state so he can park like that,” commented another.