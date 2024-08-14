Former Negeri Sembilan Mufti laid to rest

SEREMBAN: The remains of former Negeri Sembilan Mufti Datuk Mohd Yusof Ahmad were laid to rest at the Makam Tuan Sheikh Hj Mohd Said Muslim cemetery in Sikamat here at 8.30 am today.

Earlier, the body was bathed and shrouded at Taman Marida Mosque before being taken to the State Mosque for funeral prayers, led by Negeri Sembilan Mufti Assoc Prof Datuk Dr Faudzinaim Badaruddin.

Yang Dipertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir paid his last respects to the late Mohd Yusof and also participated in the funeral prayers.

Also present were Tunku Besar Tampin Tunku Syed Razman Tunku Syed Idrus Al-Qadri and Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Approximately 300 people attended the burial, which took place in a sombre atmosphere.

Mohd Yusof, 79, breathed his last in his residence in Taman Marida, Senawang at 7.43 pm yesterday due to complications from liver cancer.

He was appointed the fourth Negeri Sembilan Mufti on April 1, 2009, succeeding Datuk Mohd Murtadza Ahmad.

The recipient of the Negeri Sembilan Tokoh Maal Hijrah Award in 2005 is survived by his wife, Datin Pahariah Jamaludin, three sons and three daughters, and 20 grandchildren.