Former Senator Muhamad Mustafa dies of heart complications

KOTA BHARU: Former Senator, Muhamad Mustafa, 66, died at Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital, Kubang Kerian, at 11.20 pm yesterday, believed due to heart complications.

His daughter, Mahabbatamminni Muhamad, 30, said her father had been suffering from heart issues for the past two years and was admitted to the hospital with a fever. His condition deteriorated last week.

“He had expressed a desire to ‘return home’ and ‘meet Rasulullah’, as he had not been to Makkah for a long time. He had purchased tickets for Umrah and was scheduled to depart on Sept 29,” she told Bernama.

Muhamad served as a Senator from 2017 to 2020, Ketereh Member of Parliament (1999-2004) and Demit Assemblyman (2008-2013).

Meanwhile, his remains were laid to rest at the Raudhatul Jannah Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Huda, Kubang Kerian, at 10.30 am today, beside the grave of his late wife, Azizah Ishak, who died in 2022.

Earlier, the funeral prayers were led by Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud at Masjid Al-Huda at 10 am.