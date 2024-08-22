PETALING JAYA: A 45-year-old ex-special officer to a Johor MP has been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student, which allegedly occurred at a swimming pool in Batu Pahat last month.

Zainoor Juma’at pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him at the Muar Sessions Court before judge Sayani Mohd Nor today, Harian Metro reported.

The prosecution alleged the father of four had committed the offence against the Form Three student while she was swimming with a friend at the Pura Kencana swimming pool in Sri Gading, Johor on July 25 around 6 pm.

The student lodged a police report on August 15, leading to Zainoor’s arrest the same day.

The charge falls under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and if convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and caning.

Deputy public prosecutor Danial Munir initially opposed bail, citing the severity of the offence under Section 55B of the Penal Code.

However, after hearing arguments from both sides, the court set bail at RM8,000.

Sayani set the case for further proceedings, including document submission and lawyer appointment for the accused, on September 25 and 26 respectively.