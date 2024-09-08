Former technician charged with bribery

KUALA LUMPUR: A former technician at an oil refinery company facing 13 charges with failing to report bribe transactions amounting to RM12,900, was charged with a similar offence today.

Shaharuddin Sulong, 53, also pleaded not guilty to the latest charge of receiving RM2,500 through his bank account from one David Lau Wen Jie, 33, to facilitate the inspection for entry of vehicles and work equipment from his (David) company to the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC).

The offence was allegedly committed at a bank in Jalan Semantan here on March 13, 2020.

The charge, framed under Section 25(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 25(2) of the same law, provides for a fine of up to RM100,000 or a maximum of 10 years in prison or both if convicted.

Sessions Court judge Suzana Hussin allowed the prosecution’s application to apply the bail of RM10,000 imposed on the accused in his earlier case and set Sept 12 for mention.

Shaharuddin, represented by lawyer A. Rayveni, was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court and report himself at the Johor Bahru MACC office once a month.

MACC Prosecuting Officer Rais Adha Ramli appeared for the prosecution.