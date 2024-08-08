Former technician pleads not guilty to firearm, ammunition possession

KOTA BHARU: A former technician at a public university pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two charges of possessing a firearm and ammunition on July 31.

The accused, Mohamad Ikhram Mohamad Rusli, 34, entered the plea before Judge Zulkifli Abllah.

In the first count, he is accused of possessing a Zoraki M 906-T pistol found in a Volkswagen Golf GTI at Taman Desa Pura, Beris Kubor Besar, Bachok at 1.15 am on July 31.

The charge falls under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 [Act 37], which provides for imprisonment of up to 14 years and a minimum of six strokes of the cane upon conviction.

The second count involves the possession of unlicensed ammunition, namely three rounds of PMC 380 Auto, five rounds of A USA 380 Auto, and ten rounds of PAC 380 Auto on the same date, location, and time.

This charge was brought under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 (Act 206), which provides for imprisonment of up to seven years, a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

The court denied bail due to it being a firearm-related offence and set Sept 8 for case mention and appointment of counsel.