Former TNB technician charged with submitting false documents

IPOH: A former Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) technician was charged at the Sessions Court here today with submitting a false document involving claims of almost RM20,000 four years ago.

Abdul Hadee Ahmad, 37, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the charge sheet, the accused had submitted a document containing false details, in the name of ZG Engineering Sdn Bhd, for claims amounting to RM19,301.70 to deceive his principal, which is TNB, at TNB Bidor branch on Oct 28, 2020.

The charge under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 carries a maximum jail term of 20 years, and a fine of RM10,000 or five times the amount of the claim whichever is higher, if convicted.

The man is also facing an alternative charge under Section 415 of the Penal Code for deceiving or dishonestly inducing TNB to make the payment for the claim through the submission of the same document at the same place and on the same day.

Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad allowed the man bail of RM10,000 and set July 26 for remention.

In SEREMBAN, a man and his wife also claimed trial in the Sessions Court for a charge of falsifying six Valuation and Property Management Department (JPPH) documents.

According to the charge sheet, Mohammed Hafiz Baharudin, 48, and Hazlin Suraya Halim, 43, both as company directors, were accused of forging the details in six documents submitted to JPPH for the purpose of cheating.

They were alleged to have committed the offence at the Seremban JPPH office between Sept 17, 2019, and July 3, 2020. The charge under Section 468 of the Penal Code carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine upon conviction.

Judge Tuan Meor Sulaiman Ahmad Tarmizi allowed them bail of RM6,000 each with one surety and set July 24 for remention.