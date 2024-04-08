Four-day remand for trailer driver who crashed into house

PEKAN: The trailer driver allegedly responsible for the crash that killed two people after ramming into a house at KM5 Jalan Pekan-Rompin, near Kampung Ketapang Hilir yesterday, has been remanded four days.

The remand order for the 40-year-old driver was issued by Magistrate Melody Woon Sze Mun to allow investigations under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Earlier, the driver, escorted by police, arrived at the court around 9.45 am and appeared calm in his orange lockup attire as he was led out at around 10.10 am.

In the incident at about 4.15 am, the driver, who was transporting plasterboard from Johor Bahru to Kuantan, is believed to have lost control on a left bend and veered into the opposite lane, crashing into a house on the right side of the road.

The accident resulted in the death of Nurnazatul Fasiha Nasruddin, 32, at the scene, while her brother Mohd Waldon Faris, 21, died at Pekan Hospital while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the victims’ parents, Norrulaini Mohd Hassan, 54, and Nasruddin Othman, 60, along with a family friend Muhammad Gabriel Miqhael Muhammad Faidzal, 19, who were in the house, sustained injuries and are being treated at Pekan Hospital.