‘Nation capable of thwarting espionage’

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia possesses strong intelligence capabilities and a comprehensive security framework to counter espionage threats posed by foreign elements, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail in Parliament yesterday.

He said espionage is a global threat affecting all nations, and Malaysia is no exception.

“We classify espionage as a serious national security issue that must be addressed comprehensively,” he said in response to a question from Lubok Antu MP Roy Angau Gingkoi on preventive and intervention measures taken by the government.

Saifuddin Nasution said espionage typically involves stealing sensitive political, military or economic information without authorisation.

He said the modus operandi often begins with identifying targets, gathering data for profiling and understanding an organisation’s structure.

He added that perpetrators may act through insiders or enter Malaysia as tourists.

“Some insiders are recruited with promises of rewards, others coerced through threats and some influenced by ideology.”

He highlighted the growing use of cyber espionage, with intruders gaining covert access to information systems via phishing, malware or spyware.

He said the stolen data is then transmitted to handlers through the dark web or encrypted channels.

Saifuddin Nasution outlined a three-pronged national response to combat such threats – prevention, detection and enforcement.

“Prevention measures include continuous monitoring of watchlists and blacklists as well as the strengthening of security vetting procedures, especially for foreigners working in Malaysia.

“On detection, intelligence agencies are enhancing expertise and coordinating information security programmes to safeguard critical data.

“Cooperation with international bodies such as Interpol and Aseanapol also forms part of Malaysia’s strategy.”

He cited the 2022 arrest of a Malaysian woman in her 30s who had been recruited by Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

He said her mission was to kidnap two Palestinian men, but police successfully rescued them and detained her.

His remarks came amid renewed scrutiny of Malaysia’s security measures following the Aug 6 arrest of two Chinese nationals for allegedly trespassing by flying drones into a restricted area of the Defence Ministry headquarters.