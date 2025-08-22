KUANTAN: Loud explosions resembling missile strikes were clearly heard around Sultan Ahmad Shah Airport (Kuantan Air Base), said one of the witnesses to the incident involving a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) F/A-18D Hornet fighter jet last night.

Mazlan Abdullah, 61, who was at a food stall opposite the air base at the time, said he heard two explosions and saw flames from the area.

“After the first explosion, I saw fire inside the airport area with smoke billowing. People nearby also tried to see what had happened.

“When I looked towards the airfield, there were flames. Then came the second explosion, which caused the fire to spread further, and there was also a burning smell,” said the contract worker when met by reporters here last night.

Meanwhile, electrical engineer Khairul Azli Syahmie Abdul Aziz, 26, said he too heard the blasts from his house located about 500 metres to one kilometre from the scene, but dismissed it, thinking the RMAF was conducting training.

“When I later saw on social media that a jet was involved in an incident, I still did not go to see because my wife and I thought it was just a military exercise. Sometimes the army does training here, so we’re used to hearing such sounds,” he said.

He added that his neighbours in Pandan Perdana also came out of their homes immediately after the blasts to check on the situation.

Earlier, an RMAF F/A-18D Hornet fighter jet was involved in an incident at the runway area of Sultan Ahmad Shah Airport (Kuantan Air Base) at 9.05 pm.

Pahang Police Chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman confirmed the incident, saying both the pilot and co-pilot of the RMAF jet were reported safe. - Bernama