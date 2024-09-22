PUTRAJAYA: Four premises owned by GISB Holdings (GISB) in Putrajaya have ceased operations in the past four days following allegations of child exploitation and other offences against the company.

New Straits Times reported that the affected establishments include Ikhwan Delights, Ikhwan Cafe and Ikhwan Bakery on Jalan Diplomatik, Precinct 15, as well as Ikhwan Mart on Jalan Kedah.

This development follows reports of GISB businesses closing in Perlis, Kelantan, and Terengganu due to ongoing police investigations.

GISB’s website claims the company operates a network of restaurants and supermarkets both locally and internationally, including in Makkah and Australia.

A 20-year-old public university student, Addin Hilmi Halim, said the abrupt closure of the once-popular Ikhwan Cafe was surprising.

He said that he had visited the cafe several times to buy food and noticed that many of the staff were young, not particularly friendly, and difficult to interact with.

Another 20-year-old sales assistant working nearby, Mohd Faris Haziq Mohd Fauzi, said that all GISB premises in the area closed simultaneously after news about the company emerged.

He added that he was unaware of GISB’s connection to the Al-Arqam group, which had been banned by the government years ago, until the news broke.