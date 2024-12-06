Four killed after car rams rear of stalled trailer

BATU PAHAT: Four people were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in rammed the rear of a stalled trailer lorry at Km123.8 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS), near Pagoh-Yong Peng last night.

District acting police chief Supt Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah said the accident happened at about 9.15 pm when the trailer, from Semenyih, Selangor heading towards Kulai, Johor, broke down in the middle of the road.

He said that while the 47-year-old trailer driver was in the process of seeking assistance to move his vehicle, a car driven by a 26-year-old man with three Vietnamese women passengers, aged between 19 and 32, rammed its rear.

“The car driver and two passengers sustained severe head injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Meanwhile, another passenger died while receiving treatment at the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI) here. The trailer lorry driver escaped unhurt,“ he said in a statement today.