Four men nabbed over shooting at entertainment centre

KUALA LUMPUR: Four men have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a fight and riot that led to a shooting at an entertainment centre in Pudu early yesterday morning.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the police received a report about the incident at 3.45 am, allegedly involving a group of men.

He said initial investigations at the scene found three bullet casings and two live bullets.

“As a result of the fight, four local men aged between 29 and 40 were injured, believed to be caused by sharp weapons, and have sought treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital and Ampang Hospital.

“All of them have been discharged from the hospital and are being held for further investigation,” he said in a statement.

Rusdi added that the remand application for the four men would be made today.

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code and Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960.