Four-year-old girl dies after falling from 16th floor apartment

PUTRAJAYA: A four-year-old girl fell to her death from an apartment unit on the 16th floor in Precinct 9, Putrajaya here this morning.

Putrajaya District Police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abd Aziz said they received a MERS 999 call about the incident at 7.50 am.

Initial investigations found that the incident occurred when the girl was home alone after her father went out to send her eldest sister to a nearby school, while her mother, a kindergarten teacher, was out at work.

“The victim is the youngest of two siblings and it is a daily routine for her to be left alone while she was sleeping before being sent to the nursery on the ground floor of the block,” he said in a statement today.

He said the police had detected blood stains in the lobby of the building where the victim was found to have fallen and had placed cones around the area for further action.

The body was taken to the Forensic Unit of Putrajaya Hospital for post-mortem.