Pre-qualification vital to select best contractors for Sabah Pan Borneo Highway - Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: The pre-qualification process for the implementation of each phase of the ongoing Sabah Pan Borneo Highway Project was deemed vital to help the Works Ministry select the best contractors for the project, says Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

In fact, he said the process is also important to prevent the tendering process from being too open to the extent of enabling irresponsible companies or tenderers to take advantage.

“We have experienced that without the pre-qualification process, there will be manipulation where companies that are not capable, not qualified, enter tenders and make fake bidding. So we have a problem choosing who should get it.

“I’m sure this process helps us choose the best (contractor), and we have high hopes on that as we don’t want to repeat the mistakes of appointing contractors who are incapable and unqualified,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Nanta said this in reply to Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Semporna) who wanted to know whether the ministry was willing to review the selection or appointment of contractors for the project through the pre-qualification process and open tender.

In addition, Nanta said that the selection of contractors for each phase or package for the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway Project will also be scrutinised by the Ministry of Finance to ensure that only qualified companies are appointed.

On whether the project had been one of the causes of floods in Sabah, Nanta said his ministry would work with the Department of Irrigation and Drainage to conduct a study on the matter.

About the land acquisition process and compensation assessment for the project, the minister said the estimated cost of land acquisition for the entire Phase 1B of the project is RM1.2 billion to date.

“The distribution of allocations, compensation payments and gazettement of the land are being actively done especially on the Serusop to Simpang Mengayau line.

“The ministry is committed to ensuring that this project is carried out according to the plan to improve the federal road infrastructure network in Sabah,” he said.

Nanta said out of a total of 35 work packages for Phase 1 of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway Project, four have been completed and opened for road users, while the remaining 15 packages are at the construction stage and another 16 packages are at the procurement stage.

“The Letter of Acceptance to the successful contractor for all 16 work packages in procurement is scheduled to be issued in the third quarter of 2024,” he added.