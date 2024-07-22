FSF for 10 strategic sectors to be completed in September 2024 - Steven Sim

KUALA LUMPUR: The Future Skills Framework (FSF) for 10 strategic sectors will be completed in September 2024 and is expected to provide guidance to over 4.5 million jobs around these sectors, said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong today.

Sim said the 10 sectors include pharmaceutical manufacturing, electrical and electronics, wholesale trade and retail, global business services, energy and power, chemicals, medical devices, aerospace as well as information communications and technology.

“The Future Skills Framework for these sectors will take a similar methodological approach with added weightages on the impact of artificial intelligence, digitalisation and green economy against the standards.

“You will be data driven and industry driven and the Human Resources Ministry can easily do this via our existing Future Skills Talent Council which is a sectoral experts group consisting of current professionals in each sector,“ he said during at the launch of FSF for the financial sector here.

Sim noted that the addition of the financial sector would make it 11 sectors so far, involving a total of 4.67 million workers.

He pointed out that these sectors were selected following their close relationship to the contribution to the national economy, with seven of them accounting for approximately 79 per cent of the gross domestic product.

Sim added that the Human Resources Ministry would set up an interactive public portal to allow businesses, students, policymakers and the public to reference these frameworks with periodic updates.

“The portal will also allow users to take personal jobs and skill assessments and even be connected to existing skill courses and job matching services.

“This will mark a new milestone in our policymaking where the government, industry and academics are pooling resources to come up with a powerful tool to guide decision making at every level,” he added.