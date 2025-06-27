Man arrested for stealing RM100k Rolex watch in Batu Pahat

BATU PAHAT: A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Rolex watch worth RM100,700 from a car parked at a house in Taman Sinar Berlian.

The victim discovered the theft at around 9.30 pm last Tuesday after noticing signs of a break-in.

Batu Pahat police chief ACP Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said the victim also reported RM700 missing from the vehicle.

A search operation led to the suspect’s arrest at a house in Taman Seri Wangsa in the early hours of June 25.

Police recovered the stolen watch and seized clothing and tools believed to be used in the crime.

“A urine test conducted on the suspect returned positive for Methamphetamine.

Further checks revealed he had 14 prior criminal and drug-related offences,” Shahrulanuar said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

In a separate incident, two men aged 50 and 36 were arrested for allegedly breaking into a house in Taman Soga Sutera and stealing a car parked outside last Sunday.

The victim reported missing valuables worth RM65,000.

The first suspect was arrested in Peserai at around 5 pm the same day, while the second was apprehended hours later in Bandar Hilir, Melaka.

Police recovered the stolen items and seized clothing, tools, heroin (27.28 grams), and syabu (4.26 grams).

Both suspects tested positive for Methamphetamine and had prior criminal records.