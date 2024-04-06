GCC-ASEAN summit to draw tourists to Malaysia

KOTA BHARU: The summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) expected to take place in Malaysia next year will attract more foreign tourists to the country.

Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan said the ministry would grab this opportunity to promote Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“Considering that we will be hosting the GCC-ASEAN summit, it will be a strategic situation for us to promote Visit Malaysia Year 2026, especially knowing that people from ASEAN countries enjoy travelling,“ he told reporters after launching the Sustainability in the Creative and Cultural Industries Programme: ASEAN & Beyond (SCCIP 2024) at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan, Kota Campus, here today.

Khairul Firdaus added that the ministry is currently making vigorous efforts to develop various products and fields involving the tourism sector, including studies related to the cultural sector.