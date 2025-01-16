MARRIAGE is a sacred union bringing together two individuals from different backgrounds, whether through love or arranged proposals.

Regardless of the path taken, many marriages face the pressures of daily life and, unfortunately, some succumb to them.

There are increasing reports of rising divorce rates in the country, and I have witnessed relatives and friends go through divorces, some amicable and some acrimonious.

While a consensual divorce may be less painful, when the separation is contentious, it is often the children who suffer the most. The emotional toll on them can be lifelong, scarring them psychologically and leaving them with negative perceptions of marriage.

It is not easy to make a marriage work; it takes a lot of commitment, compromise and patience. This is why my sister, family and I are exceptionally blessed and grateful to God for being able to celebrate the 60th wedding anniversary of my parents today.

Theirs was an arranged marriage, and like all couples, it has not been a bed of roses. There were ups and downs, disagreements and difficult moments. But there were also beautiful times, precious memories and great joy – moments that ultimately outweighed the hardships.

They have taught us that while saying “I do” may be the easiest part of a marriage, the hardest challenge is being able to say “I can” during troubled times and persevering through it all “until death do us part”.

To my wonderful parents, who have been exemplary in showing us what it means to be “the perfect couple”, we thank you for being our unwavering pillars of love and strength.

May your lives continue to be filled with joy and blessings.

Happy 60th anniversary, Mummy and Daddy!

We love you.

Shan

Seremban