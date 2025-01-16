TAN Sri Vincent Tan is once again on his charitable journey (Jan 13, theSun).

The founder of Berjaya Corporation Berhad is collaborating with an Indian charitable society, Kriyalakshmi Mandir Sai Selva Gurukal (KMSSG), to launch an initiative aimed at providing free food to communities in underserved areas.

Brahmarpanam Soup Kitchen will undertake the preparation of meals and serve them in an environmentally friendly manner. This initiave seeks to alleviate hunger and improve the well-being of those in need.

The free-meals initiative will not only be carried out on the streets but will also be delivered to homes of the needy.

Tan Sri is championing the initiative by supplying fresh vegetables from Berjaya Hills through his company Veggie Nature Sdn Bhd, a division of Berjaya Hills Resort Berhad.

All Malaysians, especially those fortunate to have food on their tables, should express their heartfelt gratitude to Tan Sri, who has consistently answered the call for charity with genuine compassion.

His efforts are a testament to his spiritual nature and commitment to giving back to society.

Moreover, Tan Sri is colour-blind to race and creed, exemplifying inclusivity and unity in his charitable work.

Kudos to Berjaya Corp for playing a role in addressing hunger and supporting those in need.

Tan Sri is also actively involved with the renowned Tzu-Chi Foundation, further cementing his legacy as a champion of charity.

Tan Sri Vincent Tan is truly an epitome of corporate social responsibility.

R. Rama Chandran

Petaling Jaya