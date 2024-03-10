GISBH: Islamic religious councils take action focusing on Syariah crimes

KUALA LUMPUR: The Islamic Religious Councils in several states have taken action against followers of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) suspected of committing various criminal offences.

The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) announced in a statement today that it has so far detained 108 individuals suspected to be involved with GISBH believed to have committed syariah crimes involving matters of faith, collecting donations without permission and marriage issues.

JAIS director Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said the arrests would continue involving suspected and identified individuals based on intelligence, complaints and information received by the department.

He said investigations revealed that several facts of the suspects’ practices and beliefs contradicted enforced fatwa(edicts).

Mohd Shahzihan said JAIS also found that the members’ marriages and divorces were arranged by the group leaders, who also dictated the marriage solemnisation process, in addition to the lack of valid documentation or registration of marriages.

JAIS also found that divorces and polygamous marriages within the group were done without the permission of the relevant authorities and Syariah Court, he added.

In the meantime, the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) has established a Special Committee for the Rehabilitation of Followers of GISBH, tasked with developing initiatives for restoring religious faith (aqidah).

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the committee would also coordinate educational needs, housing, and assistance for the children of GISBH followers.

He added that MAINJ would also use existing enactments and work with the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) to review and make determinations regarding GISBH’s status.

Meanwhile, the Terengganu state government will adopt a more cautious approach in the sealing of business premises owned by the group.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar stated that the process would take some time as consultations with religious and legal authorities will be necessary before deciding on the next steps.

Ahmad Samsuri previously indicated that decisions on cancelling or suspending the licence would depend on the outcomes of the recent National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) Muzakarah Committee meeting.

In early September, the Royal Malaysia Police launched Op Global. They raided charity homes across Peninsular Malaysia linked to GISBH, suspected of being involved in the exploitation of children and religion.

The raids resulted in the rescue of 572 victims and the arrest of 359 GISBH followers, including the group’s top management.