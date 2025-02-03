BUTTERWORTH: The economic empowerment of Indian entrepreneurs remains an ongoing commitment of the federal government, with RM300 million allocated for this year as of February, said Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri R. Ramanan.

He said the amount comprised RM100 million for the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA), RM100 million for the Indian Community Entrepreneur Development Scheme (SPUMI) under TEKUN Nasional and RM100 million for the Bank Rakyat Indian Entrepreneur Financing-i (BRIEF-i).

“In just two months, we have channelled RM300 million, and the government is working on several new initiatives to further improve the socio-economic status of the Indian community.

“I have also held discussions with several agencies under the ministry for this purpose,“ he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued following the Vanakam MADANI engagement session with Penang’s Indian entrepreneurial community, organised by TEKUN Nasional on Friday.

Ramanan also said that this initiative reflects the concern and determination of the MADANI Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in strengthening the economy of entrepreneurs, who have long contributed significantly to the country’s development.

“I hope the participants attending the SPUMI & SPUMI Goes Big briefing session will seize this opportunity to participate in the programme to further strengthen their businesses.

“At the same time, I also urge them to become ambassadors in spreading this information to fellow entrepreneurs so that more people can benefit from this valuable opportunity,“ he said.

He emphasised that the ministry remains focused on economic empowerment initiatives, particularly for the Indian community, as economic strength is key to securing their future and direction in the country.