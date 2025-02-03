KUALA TERENGGANU: Subsidised local white rice (BPT) in 10kg bags, priced at RM26 each, is now available in Terengganu, with the first deliveries reaching two retail outlets today.

State Padi and Rice Regulatory Department director Ahmad Suffian Zulkipeli said that Q Mart Merbau Patah and Q Mart Bukit Bayas received 50 and 30 bags respectively, based on their purchase orders.

“The deliveries are based on the quantities ordered by the retailers. Only these two stores received the rice today, as they placed their orders earlier,” he told Bernama today.

Distribution would continue in stages following the programme’s official start yesterday, he added.

“The delivery process is ongoing, with some wholesalers on holiday, as they are from places like Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Johor. Terengganu does not have any wholesalers,“ said Ahmad Suffian.

There is also no quota for retailers, but orders are limited by their financial capacity, he said.

Ahmad Suffian said the department will monitor deliveries to ensure they match orders and will report to headquarters in Putrajaya.

Inspections will also be conducted to ensure correct price tags are displayed and compliance with pricing regulations. Violations will be addressed under the Control of Padi and Rice Act 1994 (Act 522).

He urged retailers to limit sales to two 10kg bags per customer to prevent bulk buying by food stall operators.

Meanwhile, trader Roziah Md Noor, 55, welcomed the supply of affordable rice, calling it a “windfall” as she had previously paid up to RM38 for imported rice.

“This price will ease the burden for larger households,” she said, hoping the sale would continue.

Yesterday, media reports noted that BPT had yet to appear in Terengganu, despite the government’s announcement that sales would begin on March 1.