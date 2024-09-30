GISBH: No IPT students or staff involved - MOHE

KUANTAN: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) has confirmed that, to date, no students or staff from higher education institutions (IPT) have been found to be involved with GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

Deputy Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, however, said that the government is monitoring developments at all IPT and would take immediate action if there is any involvement of GISBH activities with students or staff at any institution.

“Based on the information received, there have been no cases yet, but we are keeping an eye on it. Usually, this matter is presented in Cabinet meetings every week, and as of last week, there has been no involvement of students or staff in GISBH activities.

“At the MOHE level, we will see how things develop this Wednesday. If any information comes to light, we will take coordinated action,” he told reporters after launching the Third Elsevier-MTUN Symposium in conjunction with Academia Day 2024, organised by Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA), here today.

Mustapha said the ministry is also awaiting the decision of the Conference of Rulers on the issue before taking further steps to prevent the involvement of students or staff with GISBH.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar had previously stated that the decision on the doctrine of GISBH would only be known after getting the consent of the Conference of Rulers, scheduled to convene next month.

On Sept 11, the Royal Malaysia Police launched Op Global, raiding 20 charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan linked to GISBH following allegations of involvement in child exploitation and religious abuse.

Since Op Global began, more than 300 individuals, including GISBH’s top management, have been arrested, and 572 victims have been rescued.