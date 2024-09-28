GISBH: Seven individuals remanded for seven days

SHAH ALAM: Seven individuals arrested in Selangor yesterday in connection with the GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) case have been remanded for seven days.

The remand order, which begins today, was issued by Deputy Registrar Muhammad Firdaus Abdul Rashid at the Magistrate’s Court here.

Lawyer Rosli Kamaruddin, who represented the seven, aged 18 to 55, said they are being investigated under, among others, Section 31(a) of the Child Act 2001 and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2022.

According to him, they were arrested in Rawang last night. They comprise six women, including four believed to be wives of GISBH senior leaders, and a man.

The suspects arrived at the court compound at 9.30 am, under tight security by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Meanwhile, the Magistrate’s Court also extended the remand period by four to seven days for 10 other individuals to assist in the investigation related to GISBH.

Lawyer Shalehuddin Salam, representing those individuals, said they consisted of eight men and two women, aged 22 to 53, who had previously been remanded for a week, and their remand period ended today.

He said they are being investigated under Section 31(a) of the Child Act 2001, the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

On Sept 11, the police, through “Op Global,“ raided 20 welfare homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan allegedly linked with GISBH and suspected of involvement in labour exploitation and child abuse.

The raid uncovered cases of child neglect and abuse, leading to the arrest of several individuals linked to GISBH.