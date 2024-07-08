Goatherd pleads not guilty to capturing and caging a panther

SEREMBAN: A goatherd pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today to two charges of capturing and caging a panther last March.

The accused, Mohd Firdaus Mohd Lani, 40, entered his plea after the charges were read to him before Judge Mohamad Kamil Nizam.

According to the first charge, he was found keeping a panther (Panthera pardus) in a small cage, causing the animal to suffer, at a rubber plantation in Batu Kikir, Kuala Pilah, around 4 pm on March 27.

He was charged under Section 86(1)(c) of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716), which carries a fine of between RM50,000 and RM100,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both upon conviction.

For the second charge, Mohd Firdaus was accused of capturing the panther, to protect his livestock, and failing to promptly report the matter to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) at the same location, time, and date.

He was charged under Section 54(3) of Act 716, which stipulates a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to three years, or both, upon conviction.

Perhilitan prosecuting officer Gilmoore Bolongon requested bail at RM3,000 for each charge, with an additional condition for the accused to report to the nearest police station monthly.

Mohd Firdaus, who was unrepresented, requested a lower sum, citing his low income of around RM1,000 per month and responsibility towards three school-going children.

Judge Mohamad Kamil then set bail at RM4,000 for both charges, with one surety, and agreed to the additional conditions, and cautioned him not to tamper with the witnesses.