Two year-old girl dies after falling in babysitter’s house

IPOH: A two-year-old girl died yesterday of head injuries after allegedly falling at her babysitter’s house.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said police received a report from the victim’s father at about 7.20pm on Monday after finding the victim unconscious, allegedly after falling to the floor at her nanny’s house.

“The victim was taken to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for further examination. However, the victim was confirmed dead by a paediatric medical officer at about 11.10pm yesterday.

“The results of the autopsy conducted this morning revealed that the cause of death was a head injury due to blunt force trauma,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Azizi said police were conducting an investigation and would take statements from the witnesses involved.

According to him, the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for abuse and negligene while the 30-year-old nanny has also been arrested.