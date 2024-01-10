Gov’t allocates RM5.5 mln to upgrade infrastructure at Siti Khadijah market - PM

KOTA BHARU: The Federal Government has approved an allocation of RM5.5 million to repair and upgrade the infrastructure at the iconic Siti Khadijah Market here.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the MADANI Government was committed to repairing the market under the 12th Malaysia Plan as it is very much needed by the 1,500 traders at the premises.

“I approved the allocation this week and asked the Kelantan State Development director (Jasri Kasim) to look at the repairs that need to be carried out first.

“I passed by the market (and) the roof is leaking and the wiring is old. If we do not repair the market immediately, it may cause danger, such as fire and other problems,” he said.

Anwar, also the Finance Minister, said this at a meet-and-greet session with traders at the Siti Khadijah Market today.