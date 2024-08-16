Gov’t committed to improving civil service performance for public benefit - Nga

PUTRAJAYA: The government is committed to improving the performance of civil servants, with a primary focus on ensuring that the people receive high-quality and top-notch public services, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said this will be implemented through the Civil Service Reform under the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

“(Under SSPA) rewards will only be given to civil servants who are truly deserving and perform well in their duties.

“Civil servants in the Ministry of Housing and Local Government who do not show satisfactory performance under the MyPerformance KPI will miss out on promotions.

“The same action will be taken against department heads who fail to report the misconduct of their subordinates,“ he said in a statement in conjunction with the announcement of the SSPA, which will come into effect on Dec 1.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced a 15 per cent salary adjustment for civil servants in the Implementing, Management and Professional groups, and seven per cent for those in the Top Management group.

The salary adjustment will be implemented in phases, starting from Dec 1, 2024 for Phase 1, and from Jan 1, 2026 for Phase 2.

Nga said the government led by the Prime Minister is committed to leading by example, as proven by Anwar continuing to serve without receiving any salary.

“While civil servants enjoy a salary increase, the Prime Minister continues to serve without receiving any salary, whether in the Prime Minister’s Department or the Ministry of Finance.

“I would like to thank the Prime Minister for his sacrifice in continuing to serve the country without receiving any salary,“ he said.

He said that Cabinet ministers will continue to bear a 20 per cent salary cut.