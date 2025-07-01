Over 22,000 traders register for e-wallets via ReDI initiative in Malaysia

PAPAR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), through its Retail Sector Digitalisation Initiative (ReDI), has helped 22,368 traders nationwide register for e-wallet services, since the programme was launched in August 2022, up to May this year.

Its Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the figure far exceeded the 12th Malaysia Plan’s target, of 15,000 registered traders by this year.

“From Jan 1 to May 31, 2025, a total of 3,229 traders nationwide registered under ReDI. Of this, 1,120 were from Sabah and 1,799 from Sarawak,” he said.

He said this after flagging off the Sabah Zone-level ReDI Roadshow 2025, here, today.

Armizan added that the ongoing 10-day Borneo ReDI Roadshow 2025, organised by KPDN - kicked off on June 26 in Sematan, Sarawak, and is scheduled to conclude on July 5 in Tawau, Sabah.

He said the organisation of the Borneo ReDI Roadshow 2025 is a proactive move by KPDN, to raise awareness among rural traders about operating digital-based businesses.

“The main focus is to promote the use of e-wallets for purchase transactions, and to foster a cashless society, especially in rural areas,” he said.

“The ReDI initiative offers efficient financial management, business development opportunities, a variety of payment options, and more effective inventory control that traders can leverage,” he added.

Armizan added that the initiative is supported through strategic collaboration with partners, such as Bank Negara Malaysia, PayNet, and registered e-wallet providers, including Touch ‘n Go eWallet, GrabPay, ShopeePay, MAE by Maybank, Boost, and SPay Global.

“As of the fifth day of the ReDI Borneo Roadshow 2025, a total of 3,708 traders in Sabah and Sarawak have registered,” he said.