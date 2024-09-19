Gov’t plans to establish new MRSM for children of MAF personnel - DPM Zahid

KLUANG: The government plans to establish a new MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) specifically for the children of Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel, aiming to provide more educational opportunities for them.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this new addition will increase the total number of MRSMs in the country to 58.

It will be the second MRSM dedicated to MAF families following the one at Terendak Camp, Melaka.

“We will discuss with the Defence Ministry (Mindef) and its minister (Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin) to determine a suitable location.

“We will decide whether to utilise an existing, non-operational MRSM, or construct a new facility, which could take up to 48 months,” Ahmad Zahid told reporters after a visit to Mahkota Camp here today, accompanied by Mohamed Khaled.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) Minister, said the new MRSM will include the Ulul Albab programme, alongside catering to students’ academic interests.

He added that the Ulul Albab education system should be continued as it has consistently produced outstanding examination results.

Earlier, he said starting next year, KKDW will assume responsibility for the maintenance costs of MRSM Terendak, which are currently covered by Mindef.

Regarding Mindef’s initiative to provide Work-Based Learning (WBL) programmes for MAF personnel, Ahmad Zahid said Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), a MARA-affiliated institution, is ready to offer the relevant courses.

“UniKL will also recognise and accept the qualifications of MAF personnel,” he added.

Mohamed Khaled recently said that Mindef encourages MAF personnel to participate in WBL programmes to obtain higher education certificates, which can enhance their career prospects after retirement, as many retire around the age of 41.

He also added that two public universities, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) and Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM), have agreed to offer 10 WBL programmes.