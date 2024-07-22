Gov’t to bring back Malaysians in Bangladesh - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has decided to bring back all Malaysians in Bangladesh due to security concerns following escalating tensions in that country, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said the government prioritised the safety of Malaysians and decided on the evacuation after monitoring the latest developments in Bangladesh.

“Whether they are government-sponsored or private students, we will help them. The Foreign Minister will hold a meeting if it is necessary to charter a plane to bring them back.

“The safety of Malaysians is our priority. In the first few days, the situation seemed to be under control, but now, based on information from the embassy, it seems more appropriate to bring them back,“ he told reporters after opening the National Tax Conference 2024 here today.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, in his press conference today, said the government would bring back all Malaysians in Bangladesh after the immediate evacuation plan received the ‘green light’ from the Prime Minister.

In Putrajaya, Mohamad said Malaysians in Bangladesh will be brought back via a special AirAsia flight that will arrive at Dhaka International Airport at 10 am tomorrow.

Thousands of students in Bangladesh have been demonstrating since July 1 after the court reinstated quotas for public sector jobs that were abolished in 2018.

The German news agency dpa reported that the government imposed a nationwide curfew and deployed the military after clashes between protesters and police, according to a military announcement on Saturday.

Mohamad said Wisma Putra has been closely monitoring the developments in Bangladesh since day one of the conflict.

“This morning I discussed with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim via phone, and he stated that the plan to bring back the students needs to be expedited.

“The Foreign Ministry has analysed the situation there and found that this issue (conflict) will not be resolved soon, so our citizens will return home,” he said at the press conference.

As of today, there are 124 Malaysian students still in Bangladesh.

Mohamad said the special aircraft can accommodate up to 350 passengers.

“Initially, we intended to charter a plane with a capacity of 250 people, but it was decided that AirAsia will send an Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft as additional individuals might board the plane at the last minute.

“We found that there are also Malaysian pilots working in Bangladesh who have requested to return to Malaysia,“ he said.

Earlier, Mohamad held a meeting with representatives of the parents of students studying in Bangladesh and affirmed the government’s commitment to bringing Malaysian students back home.

Mohamad said parents need not panic or worry about their children in Bangladesh as they are safe.

However, he said one student at Chittagong Medical College will not return to Malaysia as it is about 313 kilometres from Dhaka, and the Malaysian High Commission (STM) in Dhaka has assured that the student’s welfare will be taken care of.

He dismissed allegations that Wisma Putra was slow to act, saying everyone should remain calm and not raise unnecessary issues.

“Everything is under STM’s supervision, and food was delivered to the students this morning,” he said.

When asked whether the STM office in Dhaka will be temporarily closed following the evacuation, Mohamad said STM officers will remain there and only their family members will be evacuated.