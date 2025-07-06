Wife remanded after suspect killed in Sungai Petani police shootout

SUNGAI PETANI: The wife of a 34-year-old man who was killed in a shootout with police in Bandar Puteri Jaya has been remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation. Kuala Muda police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan confirmed the arrest, stating that the woman, in her 20s, was detained at the couple’s rented home nearby.

A search of the premises led to the seizure of a pistol. The remand order, effective from today until July 12, was issued to facilitate further inquiries. The suspect was fatally shot around 7.50pm after allegedly firing at police during an operation in Bandar Puteri Jaya.

Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) acting director Datuk Fadil Marsus earlier indicated that the deceased was suspected of involvement in criminal activities. Authorities are also probing possible links to two men shot dead in Jitra yesterday morning. - Bernama