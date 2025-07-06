Family of late UPSI student receives RM7,500 aid

KUALA LUMPUR: The family of Nurly Sahirah Azman, one of the 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students who perished in a tragic bus accident in Gerik, Perak, last month, has been given RM7,500 in financial aid from various organisations.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar personally delivered the contribution during a visit to their residence in Kampung Gong Pasir, Kerandang, Jertih. The assistance aims to alleviate the family’s financial strain following their loss.

Mohd Na’im detailed the breakdown of the contributions in a Facebook post. The funds included RM2,000 from Yayasan Taqwa (Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council – MAIWP), RM1,000 from the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation, RM1,100 from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia-Yayasan Waqaf Malaysia (JAKIM-YWM) Musa’adah Fund, and RM400 from the MAIWP Zakat Collection Centre.

Additionally, the minister presented a food basket worth RM150 from the JAKIM-YWM Musa’adah Fund. He expressed his condolences, stating, “May Allah SWT place her soul among the righteous and grant fortitude to the family she leaves behind.”

The minister also reflected on the poignant moment when Nurly Sahirah was discovered holding the Quran close to her chest at the time of her passing, describing it as a testament to her deep faith.

Nurly Sahirah, aged 23, was among the victims of the June 9 accident, where a chartered bus en route to UPSI’s Tanjung Malim campus overturned after colliding with a Perodua Alza on the East-West Highway. The crash left 33 others injured, including the bus driver, co-driver, and occupants of the other vehicle. - Bernama