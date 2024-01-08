Gov’t to reopen investigation into Teoh Beng Hock’s death

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has decided to reopen the investigation into the death of the late Teoh Beng Hock, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He assured that the new investigation would be conducted with full transparency and fairness, free from any external interference and will take into account the Court of Appeal’s findings on Sept 5, 2014.

“I have heard the grievances and requests from the family. I have been closely following this case for a long time and deeply understand the family’s prolonged struggle for justice for the deceased.

“I affirm the government’s decision to have the police reopen the investigation into the death of the late Beng Hock,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Earlier, Anwar met with Teoh’s family members in Putrajaya, including his parents Teng Shuw Hoi and Teoh Leong Hwee, his child Teoh Er Jia, and his sibling Teoh Lee Lan.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court has fixed Oct 29 to deliver a ruling on Teoh Beng Hock’s family’s application for a judicial review on his death.

Teoh was found dead on July 16, 2009 on the fifth floor of Plaza Masalam in Shah Alam after giving testimony at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office on the 14th floor of the same building.

In 2011, the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) concluded that Teoh’s death was a suicide based on the investigation conducted by MACC.