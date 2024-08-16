Government aims for effective implementation of economy restructuring – Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: The government is committed to effectively implementing the MADANI Economy restructuring, ensuring that its benefits, particularly through the 2025 Budget, are widely shared, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We pray that the steady economic growth we have witnessed each quarter continues, supported by the nation’s peace, political stability and a positive approach to development,“ he said at the 19th Public Service Prime Minister’s Council meeting (MAPPA XIX) at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre.

The 2025 Budget, scheduled for presentation on Oct 18, 2024, will be the third MADANI budget.

The Prime Minister urged that divisive views based on tribal or political conflicts, which overlook core values, race and religion, be discarded.

“This is a principle that all civil servants should uphold,“ he added.

Anwar also emphasised the need to prioritise national protection, security, economic growth, social welfare, and the promotion of positive values.

“Rather than spreading hatred and slander that harm many countries, including those in Asia, believe me, our government will not permit such actions in our administration,“ he added.

The Prime Minister highlighted the encouraging increase in national investment from January to March 2024, which amounted to RM83.7 billion.

He attributed this success to the hard work and excellent service of hundreds of officials across various ministries.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by civil servants that contributed to the country’s rising peace index.

“When I mention the Global Peace Index, it reflects not only the dedicated service but also the sacrifices of life, sweat, and blood by our police, military and defence forces.

“This achievement is a testament to our teamwork and unwavering commitment, not just to love our country but to elevate its dignity,“ he said.

During the same event, he noted that the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) reported a rise in the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) for the first half of 2024 to 5.0 per cent, up from 4.1 per cent in the same period in 2023.

“InshaaAllah, we anticipate continued economic growth. We await the latest figures to be announced by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and DoSM today,“ he added.

BNM has since announced that the GDP growth rate for the second quarter of 2024 reached 5.9 per cent, the highest since the fourth quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, Anwar stated that to optimise resources and boost productivity, the government would implement the rationalisation of representative offices and representatives of Malaysian government agencies abroad, effective Jan 1, 2025.

“From January next year, all offices abroad, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corp (Matrade), the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), will be consolidated under one roof to reduce expenses and optimise operating costs,“ he added.