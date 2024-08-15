Govt calls on media organisations to make Socso contributions for stringers - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The government wants local media organisations to accept the call to make Social Security Organisation (Socso) contributions for their stringers.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the Unity Government’s spokesperson, said the initiative was to ensure the social security of part-time media professionals across the country.

“We will monitor from time to time because we are aware that the employment structure for these stringers is quite different, some are based on jobs assigned by the company, depending on the need.

“But in reality, if these part-timers did not get the job done, can the news be produced? So, I believe we have to be fair to the stringers.”

Fahmi said this to reporters after witnessing the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and Social Security Organisation (Socso) at Wisma Bernama here today.

The MoU is to extend social security protection to part-time media practitioners or stringers under the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS).

Bernama chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin signed the MoU on behalf of the news agency, while Socso was represented by its deputy chief executive (Operations) John Riba Marin

Meanwhile, Fahmi said his ministry would also hold discussions with all local media organisations to determine the next step in ensuring and improving social security for part-time media workers.

“For the first year, the government through Bernama, will bear the cost (for Socso contributions), but we do hope the media companies will start taking that responsibility,” he said.

The Bernama-Socso MoU will benefit a total of 493 registered stringers from 45 media organisations nationwide as each of them will receive a Socso contribution for one year totalling RM232.80 per person starting July 1, 2024.

Under the MoU, the contribution rate is borne 90 per cent by the government, while the other 10 per cent by Bernama.