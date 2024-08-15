Airbus set to fulfill backlog of 400 aircraft for Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Airbus is on track to deliver a backlog of 400 commercial aircraft comprising single-aisle and wide-body models to Malaysia within the contractual schedule, according to Airbus executive vice president international Wouter van Wersch.

Van Wersch noted that Airbus has a global backlog of 8,500 aircraft and plans to produce 770 aircraft of all types in 2024.

“At the same time, we are also working with our suppliers closely to mitigate and meet our scheduled wrap-up goals,” he said at the Airbus media roundtable today.

Airbus said aircraft production was cut by 40 per cent from 863 units in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has steadily risen since, with production levels at 566 aircraft in 2020, 611 in 2021, 661 in 2022, and 735 in 2023.

The plane manufacturer will ramp up production for its commercial aircraft as follows; 14 for the A220 in 2026, 75 a month in 2027 for the A320 family, and raise the production rate to 12 a month for the A350 passenger aircraft in 2028.

“The COVID-19 pandemic was a big interruption. We reduced production by 40 per cent but we are (now) working to ramp up and increase our production rates. So that’s very positive,” van Wersch said.

Demand has risen tremendously post-pandemic, with the recovery being driven by the Asia Pacific region, especially Malaysia due to its strategic location in ASEAN.

“We have a large supplier base in (Malaysia). We work with 14 companies, including Composites Technology Research Malaysia (CTRM), Spirit Aerosystems Malaysia Sdn Bhd, and SME Aerospace Sdn Bhd,” he said, adding that the Malaysian supply chain is valued at about US$350 million per year.

Currently, Airbus has over 280 commercial aircraft in service with Malaysian carriers, nearly 100 civil and military helicopters, four military transport aircraft, and two satellites supporting national defence and development.

Airbus aims to build new partnerships in the sustainability area as it sees significant potential for Malaysia to be a key source of feedstock in the region to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), van Wersch said.

“Current feedstocks being studied include sources such as algae oil and seaweed. We are also working on a wide range of projects in Malaysia, especially with the Aerospace Malaysia Innovation Centre to define potential opportunities in developing and enhancing decarbonisation,” he said.

The company is also taking the lead to ensure a sustainable future for the industry based on several pillars, including replacing older aircraft with the latest generation, increasing production and use of SAF, and ultimately introducing new energy sources such as hydrogen, he added.