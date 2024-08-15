MCMC to launch National Online Safety Awareness Campaign - Teo

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications Ministry, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), will soon launch a comprehensive National Online Safety Awareness Campaign, said Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said this initiative will build upon the existing efforts to educate Malaysians on positive, productive and responsible Internet usage.

“Through this campaign, we are expanding programmes like ‘Klik Dengan Bijak’ (Click Wisely), which has successfully conducted 1,429 programmes from 2012 until July 15, 2024.

“... reaching an audience of 10.3 million with its focus on critical thinking online, and bolstering the Malaysian ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Volunteers programme,” she said in her speech when officiating at the Girls In ICT Forum 2024 (GICT 2024) organised by the MCMC here today.

Teo said these efforts, combined with the ministry’s upcoming service announcements and social media campaigns, aim to create a culture of digital responsibility and empower every Malaysian to navigate the online world safely and confidently.

Teo said the ministry in collaboration with the MCMC has engaged extensively with online service providers such as Meta and Google to address various issues, focusing on enhancing online safety moderation.

Since being appointed as the deputy minister, Teo said she has met with these companies on at least 13 occasions, most recently with Meta in April.

“Minister YB (Yang Berhormat) Fahmi Fadzil has also prioritised this matter, including a meeting with Meta and other social media platforms during his recent visit to Singapore. Rest assured, our ministry is at the forefront of ensuring that technology empowers rather than endangers our citizens.

“We are working tirelessly to make our online spaces secure so that everyone, particularly our girls and young women in ICT, can thrive without fear of harassment or bullying,” she added.

Teo said while tackling the challenges is essential, it is equally important to recognise the broader positive impacts of ICT on society and the economy.

“To achieve this, we need a multi-faceted approach. This includes mentorship programmes, leadership workshops, and creating networking opportunities for women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

“Let us create more opportunities, support and inspiration for future generations. I believe that with our collective efforts, we can achieve greater success and bring about positive changes in our society,” she added.