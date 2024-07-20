Govt committed to ensuring people’s well-being, addressing cost of living issues - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue to implement policies aimed at ensuring the well-being of the people, including addressing challenges related to the cost of living said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that this commitment aligns with the decree issued by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the 17th King of Malaysia, which calls for the government to continue efforts to alleviate the people’s burden.

“We are dedicated to upholding His Majesty’s decree, particularly in addressing the cost of living, a matter close to Sultan Ibrahim’s heart. For the government, this remains a top priority,” he said.

Fahmi said this to reporters after the Installation Ceremony of Sultan Ibrahim as the nation’s 17th King at Istana Negara, today.

In his royal address, Sultan Ibrahim expressed hope for the government to sustain its efforts to alleviate the public’s burden and advance the country’s progress and prosperity.