Govt-industry collaboration crucial for strengthening cyber security - Gobind

KUALA LUMPUR: Government and industry collaboration through dialogue, discussions, and the exchange of opinions is crucial in strengthening cyber security and curbing cybercrime in Malaysia.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo stated that this approach can help the government develop solutions and enhance the nation’s cyber security.

“It is also important for us to hear the views of the entire business community on the measures the government can take next.

“A large section of the society needs protection from online scams. There is a need for us to start thinking about how we can look at past scams, understand how they operate, try and predict what they will do next, and create laws for that,“ he said at the 2nd Annual Anti-Fraud Leaders Summit today.

Gobind emphasised that digitalisation is crucial for the country to advance on par with other nations. However, the government must outpace cybercriminals to effectively prevent them from becoming rampant.

“Digital transactions differ from traditional business methods, and this change is necessary to move forward.

“We have to adapt technology and stay ahead of the times,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Gobind said that the ministry is taking various measures to combat cybercrime, including the passing of the Cyber Security Act 2024 in April.

He added that the ministry will amend the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 as well in this parliamentary session.