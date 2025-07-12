Acting ministers ensure continuity ahead of Parliament session

KUANTAN: Appointing acting ministers to fill vacant cabinet posts is crucial to ensure continuity, especially with the upcoming parliamentary session set to begin on July 21, said Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Johari, who has been tasked with temporarily overseeing the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, said the move is also necessary to address pressing issues under the ministry’s purview.

“When there’s a vacancy, the Prime Minister appoints someone to take on the role temporarily. With Parliament about to sit, there will be questions that require answers. For example, the Ministry of Economy needs to finalise the 13th Malaysia Plan, so someone has to be appointed to get the job done quickly.

“That’s why an acting role is important to resolve critical matters within the next month or two,” he told reporters after officiating the 2025 UMNO Kuantan Division Delegates’ Meeting today.

Yesterday, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar announced that Johari has been appointed to carry out the duties and functions of the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability with immediate effect.

On May 28, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announced his resignation as Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, effective July 4.

Earlier, on June 27, Shamsul Azri announced that Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan had been appointed acting Minister of Economy, effective immediately, following the resignation of Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli on June 17.

Both Rafizi and Nik Nazmi stepped down after failing to retain their respective positions as PKR deputy president and vice president in the party elections held in May. - Bernama